Kadri Voorand & Mihkel Malgand Cours Foch Aubagne, 7 février 2024, Aubagne.

Aubagne,Bouches-du-Rhône

Kadri Voorand, c’est le feu sous la neige, la Baltique qui bouillonne, un vent brûlant venu du nord !.

2024-02-07 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-07 . EUR.

Cours Foch Théâtre Comoedia

Aubagne 13400 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Kadri Voorand is fire under the snow, the Baltic boiling, a scorching wind from the north!

Kadri Voorand es fuego bajo la nieve, el Báltico en ebullición, ¡un viento abrasador del norte!

Kadri Voorand ist Feuer unter dem Schnee, die Ostsee brodelt, ein heißer Wind aus dem Norden!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-01 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Aubagne et de l’Étoile