ANIMATION FORAINE Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon
Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne
Une ambiance féérique s’installe au coeur du parc thermal. L’animation foraine prend vie, offrant aux visiteurs une expérience magique et immersive..
2024-02-03 fin : 2024-03-10 20:00:00. .
Cours des Quinconces PARC THERMAL
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
A magical atmosphere takes over the heart of the thermal park. Fairground entertainment comes to life, offering visitors a magical, immersive experience.
En el corazón del parque del balneario se crea una atmósfera encantadora. El parque de atracciones cobra vida, ofreciendo a los visitantes una experiencia mágica y envolvente.
Im Herzen des Kurparks entsteht eine märchenhafte Atmosphäre. Der Jahrmarktsbetrieb wird zum Leben erweckt und bietet den Besuchern ein magisches und immersives Erlebnis.
