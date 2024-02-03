ANIMATION FORAINE Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon, 3 février 2024 14:00, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Une ambiance féérique s’installe au coeur du parc thermal. L’animation foraine prend vie, offrant aux visiteurs une expérience magique et immersive..

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-03-10 20:00:00. .

Cours des Quinconces PARC THERMAL

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A magical atmosphere takes over the heart of the thermal park. Fairground entertainment comes to life, offering visitors a magical, immersive experience.

En el corazón del parque del balneario se crea una atmósfera encantadora. El parque de atracciones cobra vida, ofreciendo a los visitantes una experiencia mágica y envolvente.

Im Herzen des Kurparks entsteht eine märchenhafte Atmosphäre. Der Jahrmarktsbetrieb wird zum Leben erweckt und bietet den Besuchern ein magisches und immersives Erlebnis.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE