Ciné-club : Rebecca d’Alfred Hitchcock Cours des Fossés Honfleur, 10 octobre 2023, Honfleur.

Honfleur,Calvados

Rebecca est une histoire d’amour mystérieuse et angoissante, un suspens psychologique, un humour très anglais.

Bref, c’est un film d’Hitchcock.

Du cinéma pur, puissant, unique.

Ça ne chauffe pas, ça brûle !.

2023-10-10 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . .

Cours des Fossés

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



Rebeca es una misteriosa y desgarradora historia de amor, un thriller psicológico y un sentido del humor muy británico.

En resumen, es una película de Hitchcock.

Cine puro, potente, único.

No calienta, ¡quema!

Rebecca ist eine mysteriöse und beklemmende Liebesgeschichte, eine psychologische Spannung und ein sehr englischer Humor.

Kurz gesagt, es ist ein Hitchcock-Film.

Reines, kraftvolles, einzigartiges Kino.

Es wird nicht heiß, es brennt!

