SALON D’AUTOMNE INTERNATIONAL Cours de Verdun Lunéville, 30 septembre 2023, Lunéville.

Lunéville,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Après quarante ans d’existence ininterrompue, le Salon d’Automne International de Lunéville s’enrichit à chaque édition des plus grandes signatures contemporaines. Chaque année, un invité d’honneur développe au coeur de l’exposition un univers personnel différent. Aujourd’hui, il s’agit de JEAN BAILLY, peintre renommé qui a fait partie du mouvement « Libellule » , représentant « le Réalisme Magique », ce courant artistique qui témoigne de l’existence d’une autre facette de l’art contemporain. Venez découvrir cet artiste et bien d’autres encore au Salon d’Automne. Entrée libre.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-30 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-23 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Cours de Verdun Le Réservoir

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



After forty years of uninterrupted existence, the Salon d?Automne International de Lunéville is enriched each year by the finest contemporary artists. Each year, a guest of honor develops a different personal universe at the heart of the exhibition. Today’s guest is JEAN BAILLY, a renowned painter who was part of the « Libellule » movement, representing « Magical Realism » movement, representing « Magical Realism », an artistic movement that testifies to the existence of another facet of contemporary art. Come and discover this artist and many others at the Salon d’Automne. Admission free.

Tras cuarenta años de existencia ininterrumpida, el Salón de Otoño Internacional de Lunéville se enriquece cada año con algunos de los grandes nombres del arte contemporáneo. Cada año, un invitado de honor desarrolla un universo personal diferente en el corazón de la exposición. Hoy es JEAN BAILLY, pintor de renombre que formó parte del movimiento « Libellule », representante del « Realismo Mágico » se trata de JEAN BAILLY, pintor de renombre que formó parte del movimiento « Libellule », representante del « Realismo Mágico », movimiento artístico que da testimonio de la existencia de otra faceta del arte contemporáneo. Venga a descubrir a este artista y a muchos otros en el Salón de Otoño. La entrada es gratuita.

Nach vierzig Jahren ununterbrochenen Bestehens wird der Salon d’Automne International de Lunéville bei jeder Ausgabe durch die größten zeitgenössischen Künstler bereichert. Jedes Jahr entwickelt ein Ehrengast im Herzen der Ausstellung ein anderes persönliches Universum. Heute ist es JEAN BAILLY, ein bekannter Maler, der Teil der « Libellule »-Bewegung war diese Kunstrichtung zeugt von der Existenz einer anderen Facette der zeitgenössischen Kunst. Entdecken Sie diesen und viele andere Künstler im Salon d’Automne. Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS