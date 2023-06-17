Les 30 ans du CHAr Cours de l’Arsenal, 17 juin 2023, Navarrenx.

Navarrenx,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

10h30 : Ouverture des stands du C.h.Ar

12h : Apéritif avec Les danseurs de Castetnau

13h : Buffet servi sur place sur réservation

15h : Chants avec Lous deus Remparts

16h : Théâtre-Comique » La fiançiade » par la troupe de Castétis

17h : visite des stands du CHAr

Clôture de la journée à 18h..

Cours de l’Arsenal

Navarrenx 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10:30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Stände des C.h.Ar

12 Uhr: Aperitif mit Les danseurs de Castetnau

13 Uhr: Buffet, das vor Ort serviert wird (Reservierung erforderlich)

15 Uhr: Gesang mit Lous deus Remparts

16 Uhr: Komisches Theater « La fiançiade » mit der Truppe aus Castétis

17 Uhr: Besuch der Stände des CHAr

Abschluss des Tages um 18 Uhr.

