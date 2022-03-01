COURS DE CUISINE : ATELIER ROYAL CHOCOLAT Viré-en-Champagne Viré-en-Champagne
COURS DE CUISINE : ATELIER ROYAL CHOCOLAT Viré-en-Champagne, 1 mars 2022, Viré-en-Champagne.
COURS DE CUISINE : ATELIER ROYAL CHOCOLAT Viré-en-Champagne
2022-03-01 – 2022-03-01
Viré-en-Champagne Sarthe Viré-en-Champagne
EUR 35 35 Biscuit amande-noisette, croustillant praliné, mousse chocolat, glaçage chocolat miroir et décor chocolat.
Cours de cuisine : Royal chocolat
fourmontlouise@gmail.com +33 6 70 54 22 98
Biscuit amande-noisette, croustillant praliné, mousse chocolat, glaçage chocolat miroir et décor chocolat.
Viré-en-Champagne
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-18 par