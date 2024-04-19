Simple Minds – Global Tour Zénith d’Auvergne – Clermont-Ferrand, 19 avril 2024, COURNON-D'AUVERGNE.

Simple Minds – Global Tour Zénith d’Auvergne – Clermont-Ferrand. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-19 à 20:00 (2024-04-02 au ). Tarif : 44.0 à 88.0 euros.

In the past decade alone, Simple Minds have played to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, including their largest US tour to date in 2018. Demand to see the band perform well known hits including ‘Promised You a Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Sanctify Yourself’ and ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation. Referring to their 2022 Wembley Arena concert The Times newspaper said, “back in fashion and on thrilling form.” Having sold over 60 million albums, and achieving number one hits the world over, not only have Simple Minds become a must-see live act, they have rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days and a significant influence for a slew of younger artists. Their most recent and critically acclaimed album ‘Direction of the Heart’ reached number 4 in the UK album chart and top 10 in multiple territories. Reviewing the album, Mojo described the band’s energy as ‘undiminished’ whilst other critics praised the band’s endurance and consistent creativity. As already announced, in January and February Simple Minds will headline the Summer Concert Tour in New Zealand and Australia’s Red Hot Summer Tour, followed by a nine-date Arena tour of the UK and Ireland in March. More shows throughout the rest of the world will be announced soon. Across the whole Global Tour 2024 Simple Minds expect to play to over one million people worldwide. Simple Minds

Zénith d’Auvergne – Clermont-Ferrand COURNON-D’AUVERGNE Plaine de Sarliève 63800

