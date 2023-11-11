PORTES OUVERTES AU MUSÉE VITAL MAISAN (1914-19) Courgimer Saint-Calez-en-Saosnois, 11 novembre 2023, Saint-Calez-en-Saosnois.

Saint-Calez-en-Saosnois,Sarthe

François Béranger ouvre les portes de son exposition sur la Grande Guerre comme chaque année..

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-12 17:30:00. .

Courgimer

Saint-Calez-en-Saosnois 72600 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



François Béranger opens the doors of his exhibition on the Great War as he does every year.

François Béranger abre las puertas de su exposición sobre la Gran Guerra como cada año.

François Béranger öffnet wie jedes Jahr die Türen zu seiner Ausstellung über den Großen Krieg.

