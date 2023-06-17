Exposition au jardin : Poterie du Refuge, 17 juin 2023, Courcoué.

Durant ces deux journées, une visite libre du jardin de 2000 m² et une exposition-vente de céramiques vous seront proposées. Vous pourrez voir comment sont fabriqués les « bars à oiseaux » par Catherine Letellier-Gorget.

Samedi 2023-06-17 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 18:00:00. .

Courcoué 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



During these two days, a free visit of the garden of 2000 m² and an exhibition-sale of ceramics will be proposed to you. You will be able to see how the « bird bars » are made by Catherine Letellier-Gorget

Durante estos dos días, se ofrecerá una visita gratuita al jardín de 2000 m² y una exposición y venta de cerámica. Podrá ver cómo se fabrican las « barras de pájaros » de Catherine Letellier-Gorget

An diesen beiden Tagen werden Ihnen ein freier Besuch des 2000 m² großen Gartens und eine Keramikverkaufsausstellung angeboten. Sie können sich von Catherine Letellier-Gorget zeigen lassen, wie die « Vogelbars » hergestellt werden

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme