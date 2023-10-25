Atelier Famille Courboyer Perche en Nocé, 25 octobre 2023, Perche en Nocé.

Perche en Nocé,Orne

L’alimentation saine et durable, c’est quoi ? Participez à cet atelier pour mieux appréhender la notion d’alimentation saine et durable et comprendre son importance dans votre assiette.

Au cours de cet atelier, venez également découvrir des astuces, des recettes saines, durables et économiques !

Tarifs : 5€/personne, gratuit.

2023-10-25 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 17:00:00. .

Courboyer Maison du Parc

Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie



What is healthy and sustainable food? Take part in this workshop to gain a better understanding of the concept of healthy, sustainable food and its importance on your plate.

During the workshop, you’ll also discover tips and recipes that are healthy, sustainable and economical!

Price: 5€/person, free of charge

¿Qué es la alimentación sana y sostenible? Participe en este taller para comprender mejor el concepto de comida sana y sostenible y su importancia en su plato.

Durante el taller, también descubrirás consejos y recetas saludables, sostenibles y económicas

Precio: 5€/persona, gratuito

Gesunde und nachhaltige Ernährung, was ist das? Nehmen Sie an diesem Workshop teil, um das Konzept der gesunden und nachhaltigen Ernährung besser zu verstehen und zu begreifen, welche Bedeutung es auf Ihrem Teller hat.

In diesem Workshop lernen Sie auch Tipps und Tricks sowie gesunde, nachhaltige und kostengünstige Rezepte kennen!

Tarife: 5?/Person, kostenlos

