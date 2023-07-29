FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Spectacle : “Des jardins et des hommes” Cour Saragosse Saint-Maixent-l’École, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Spectacle

Le samedi 29 Juillet à 20h, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye) à Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Spectacle Patrick Scheyder, Allain Bougrain-Dubourg & Abelghani Benhelal, “Des jardins et des hommes” :

Des jardins et des hommes est un spectacle replaçant l’écologie au cœur de l’art et de l’histoire. Une création de Patrick SCHEYDER, qui jouera des airs de musique classique au piano tandis qu’Allain BOUGRAIN-DUBOURG interprétera des textes littéraires sur la biodiversité, accompagné par les chants kabyles d’Abelghani BENHELAL. Une performance pour toucher les cœurs aussi bien que les esprits.

+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org.

Cour Saragosse rue de l’abbaye

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Show

Saturday July 29 at 8pm, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye), Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Show Patrick Scheyder, Allain Bougrain-Dubourg & Abelghani Benhelal, « Des jardins et des hommes? :

Des jardins et des hommes is a show that places ecology at the heart of art and history. Created by Patrick SCHEYDER, who will play classical music on the piano, while Allain BOUGRAIN-DUBOURG will interpret literary texts on biodiversity, accompanied by the Kabyle songs of Abelghani BENHELAL. A performance to touch hearts as well as minds.

+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Espectáculo

Sábado 29 de julio a las 20:00 h, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye) en Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Espectáculo Patrick Scheyder, Allain Bougrain-Dubourg & Abelghani Benhelal, ¿Des jardins et des hommes? :

Des jardins et des hommes es un espectáculo que sitúa la ecología en el corazón del arte y de la historia. Creado por Patrick SCHEYDER, que tocará música clásica al piano, mientras que Allain BOUGRAIN-DUBOURG interpretará textos literarios sobre la biodiversidad, acompañado por las canciones cabilas de Abelghani BENHELAL. Un espectáculo para tocar corazones y mentes.

+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DER DECROISSANCE – Aufführung

Am Samstag, den 29. Juli um 20 Uhr, Cour Saragosse (Abtei) in Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Show Patrick Scheyder, Allain Bougrain-Dubourg & Abelghani Benhelal, « Des jardins et des hommes » (Gärten und Menschen) :

Des jardins et des hommes ist ein Schauspiel, das die Ökologie in den Mittelpunkt von Kunst und Geschichte stellt. Patrick SCHEYDER spielt klassische Musik auf dem Klavier, während Allain BOUGRAIN-DUBOURG literarische Texte über die Biodiversität vorträgt, begleitet von kabylischen Gesängen von Abelghani BENHELAL. Eine Performance, die sowohl die Herzen als auch den Geist berührt.

+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre