Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

Le vendredi 28 Juillet à 20h30, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye) à Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Concert SOUAD MASSI, “QUINTET”

Autrice-compositrice-interprète franco-algérienne, Souad Massi est une icône chaâbi-folk à la voix pure et authentique. Dans son dernier album, Sequana, elle puise son inspiration dans la nature, ses formes d’organisation, de dialogue, qui lui rappellent ce que nous sommes en train de perdre. Artiste engagée pour la cause des femmes, ses chansons sont empreintes d’altruisme et de courage.

+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org.

Cour Saragosse Rue de l’abbaye

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Concert SOUAD MASSI, ?QUINTET?

Friday July 28 at 8:30pm, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye), Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Concert SOUAD MASSI, ?QUINTET?

French-Algerian singer-songwriter Souad Massi is a chaâbi-folk icon with a pure, authentic voice. In her latest album, Sequana, she draws her inspiration from nature, its forms of organization and dialogue, which remind her of what we are losing. An artist committed to the cause of women, her songs are imbued with altruism and courage.

+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Concierto SOUAD MASSI, ?QUINTET?

Viernes 28 de julio a las 20:30 h, Cour Saragosse (Abbaye), Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Concierto SOUAD MASSI, ?QUINTET?

La cantautora franco-argelina Souad Massi es un icono del chaâbi-folk con una voz pura y auténtica. En su último álbum, Sequana, se inspira en la naturaleza, sus formas de organización y diálogo, que le recuerdan lo que estamos a punto de perder. Artista comprometida con la causa de las mujeres, sus canciones están impregnadas de altruismo y valentía.

+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Konzert SOUAD MASSI, ?QUINTET?

Freitag, 28. Juli, 20:30 Uhr, Cour Saragosse (Abtei) in Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Konzert SOUAD MASSI, QUINTET?

Die französisch-algerische Sängerin und Komponistin Souad Massi ist eine Ikone des Chaabi-Folk mit einer reinen und authentischen Stimme. In ihrem letzten Album Sequana findet sie ihre Inspiration in der Natur, ihren Organisations- und Dialogformen, die sie an das erinnern, was wir verlieren. Als Künstlerin, die sich für die Sache der Frauen engagiert, sind ihre Lieder von Altruismus und Mut geprägt.

+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

