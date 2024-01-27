Exposition « au jardin d’hiver » cour du Grand Turc La Ferté Macé, 27 janvier 2024, La Ferté Macé.

La Ferté Macé,Orne

Tour à tour lustre, jardinière, portrait, les œuvres oscillent entre espace intérieur et extérieur pour

constituer le temps d’une exposition un jardin d’hiver.

Le végétal ne fait qu’un avec le mobilier et devient le sujet des portraits exposés

visible aux horaires d’ouverture de la médiathèque

en partenariat avec la FRAC Normandie.

Vendredi 2024-01-27 fin : 2024-03-09 . .

cour du Grand Turc salle Rousseau

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie



By turns chandelier, planter, portrait, the works oscillate between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a winter garden for the duration of the exhibition

The plant becomes one with the furniture, and the subject of the portraits on display

on view during media library opening hours

in partnership with FRAC Normandie

Lámpara, jardinera y retrato, las obras oscilan entre espacios interiores y exteriores, creando un jardín de invierno durante toda la exposición

Las plantas se funden con el mobiliario y se convierten en objeto de los retratos expuestos

exposición durante el horario de apertura de la biblioteca

en colaboración con el FRAC Normandie

Die Werke, die abwechselnd als Kronleuchter, Blumenkasten oder Porträt dienen, bewegen sich zwischen Innen- und Außenraum und bilden so eine Art von Kunstwerk

und bilden für die Dauer einer Ausstellung einen Wintergarten.

Die Pflanzen werden eins mit den Möbeln und werden zum Thema der ausgestellten Porträts

zu sehen während der Öffnungszeiten der Mediathek

in Partnerschaft mit der FRAC Normandie

