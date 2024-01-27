Exposition « au jardin d’hiver » cour du Grand Turc La Ferté Macé
La Ferté Macé,Orne
Tour à tour lustre, jardinière, portrait, les œuvres oscillent entre espace intérieur et extérieur pour
constituer le temps d’une exposition un jardin d’hiver.
Le végétal ne fait qu’un avec le mobilier et devient le sujet des portraits exposés
visible aux horaires d’ouverture de la médiathèque
en partenariat avec la FRAC Normandie.
Vendredi 2024-01-27 fin : 2024-03-09 . .
cour du Grand Turc salle Rousseau
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie
By turns chandelier, planter, portrait, the works oscillate between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a winter garden for the duration of the exhibition
a winter garden for the duration of the exhibition.
The plant becomes one with the furniture, and the subject of the portraits on display
on view during media library opening hours
in partnership with FRAC Normandie
Lámpara, jardinera y retrato, las obras oscilan entre espacios interiores y exteriores, creando un jardín de invierno durante toda la exposición
un jardín de invierno durante toda la exposición.
Las plantas se funden con el mobiliario y se convierten en objeto de los retratos expuestos
exposición durante el horario de apertura de la biblioteca
en colaboración con el FRAC Normandie
Die Werke, die abwechselnd als Kronleuchter, Blumenkasten oder Porträt dienen, bewegen sich zwischen Innen- und Außenraum und bilden so eine Art von Kunstwerk
und bilden für die Dauer einer Ausstellung einen Wintergarten.
Die Pflanzen werden eins mit den Möbeln und werden zum Thema der ausgestellten Porträts
zu sehen während der Öffnungszeiten der Mediathek
in Partnerschaft mit der FRAC Normandie
