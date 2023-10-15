BOURSE AUX PLANTES cour de l’école Saint-Prayel Moyenmoutier
Moyenmoutier,Vosges
Bourse aux plantes proposée par l’association de Saint-Prayel Animation.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-10-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 11:30:00. 0 EUR.
cour de l’école Saint-Prayel
Moyenmoutier 88420 Vosges Grand Est
Plant sale organized by the Saint-Prayel Animation association.
Venta de plantas organizada por la asociación Saint-Prayel Animation.
Pflanzenbörse, die von der Vereinigung Saint-Prayel Animation angeboten wird.
