BOURSE AUX PLANTES cour de l’école Saint-Prayel Moyenmoutier Catégories d’Évènement: Moyenmoutier

Vosges BOURSE AUX PLANTES cour de l’école Saint-Prayel Moyenmoutier, 15 octobre 2023, Moyenmoutier. Moyenmoutier,Vosges Bourse aux plantes proposée par l’association de Saint-Prayel Animation.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 11:30:00. 0 EUR.

cour de l’école Saint-Prayel

Moyenmoutier 88420 Vosges Grand Est



Plant sale organized by the Saint-Prayel Animation association. Venta de plantas organizada por la asociación Saint-Prayel Animation. Pflanzenbörse, die von der Vereinigung Saint-Prayel Animation angeboten wird. Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Moyenmoutier, Vosges Autres Lieu cour de l'école Saint-Prayel Adresse cour de l'école Saint-Prayel Ville Moyenmoutier Departement Vosges Lieu Ville cour de l'école Saint-Prayel Moyenmoutier latitude longitude 48.3863888888889;6.92055555555556

cour de l'école Saint-Prayel Moyenmoutier Vosges https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/moyenmoutier/