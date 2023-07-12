MOMENT PRÉCIEUX: Raül Refree & Rokia Koné Cour de l’archevêché Arles, 12 juillet 2023, Arles.

MOMENT PRÉCIEUX: Raül Refree & Rokia Koné Mercredi 12 juillet, 19h30 Cour de l’archevêché A partir de 15€

MOMENT PRÉCIEUX – COUR DE L’ARCHEVÊCHÉ

Mercredi 12 juillet 2023

à 19h30

Entre abbatiale romane et palais du XVIIe siècle, la Cour de l’Archevêché accueille des concerts avec des artistes rares ou en formation inédite. Avec ses 400 places assises, elle offre l’écrin idéal pour ces musiques intimistes, profanes ou sacrées.

______________________________

✅ RAÜL REFREE & ROKIA KONÉ

Espagne-Mali / 60 min.

Loin des sentiers battus, cette création initiée par le festival Banlieues Bleues signe la rencontre insolite entre la nouvelle voix mandingue, déjà-star des maquis de Bamako, et le prolifique musicien et producteur barcelonais (Rosalía, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Niño de Elche…).

C’est avec ce talent intuitif et une sensibilité hors normes que le musicien multi-instrumentiste tisse délicatement de subtils accords et de douces harmonies, qu’il peut jouer en boucle, jusqu’à ce que jaillisse le chant de l’âme, sincère, fragile et profond à la fois. Un duo inattendu qui tient de l’alchimie à l’état pur…

ROKIA KONÉ >> https://youtu.be/v5s1aycXu74

RAÜL REFREE >> https://youtu.be/AScOFt0ZUbI

Tarif plein : 22 €

Tarif réduit : 15 €

Tarifs hors frais de location.

Cour de l’archevêché Place de la République, 13200 Arles Arles 13200 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.suds-arles.com/billetterie/fr/2023/festival/concert-raul-refree-rokia-kone »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Real World Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Nu2019yanyan is based on a very old song created by our ancestors, acknowledging our limits and our mortality. I sing it for all human beings, to tell them that we are in the middle ground and all this will end one day. This difficulty is only a moment in time, and all things will pass.u201d u2014 Rokia Konu00e9nnTaken from the album BAMANAN by Rokia Konu00e9 & Jacknife Lee.nListen/purchase: http://smarturl.it/RW239nnThe vocals for u2018Nu2019yanyanu2019 were recorded in Bamako on August 18, 2020, the night of a coup du2019u00e9tat that marked another period of instability for Mali, a country troubled by severe political upheaval for almost a decade. Inspired by the turbulent events happening around her, Rokia delivered a profound vocal performance in a single take, just before the power was shut down and a curfew imposed on the city. Fittingly, it is a song with an existentialist theme about the ephemeral nature of life and the things that cannot be explained, encouraging us to accept and embrace them bravely.nnFilmed at Goru00e9e Island Cinema on Goru00e9e Island, Dakar, Senegal in June 2021.nnDirector: Joseph Gau00ef Ramakan1st Director Assistant: Becaye Souaren2nd Director Assistant: Bengali CameranRegiseur General: Hakim DjangonAssistant Regime: Sophie SouarenLighting: Mamadou TimeranPaintings: Amadou and Joe LopynAssistant: Yaya SynnStyling: Cheikh Ku00e9bu00e9, assisted by Fatima Charlotte Diagne & Madjiguene SambnHair, Make-up: Ndieme Ngom & Awa DiopnnEditor: Odhru00e1n Mullannn- – – – – – nnLyrics:nnBAMBARA (English below)nTranscription by @Ankataa nnu019dau0272a fo de, aw ma u019dau0272a ko mu025bn wa?nu019dau0272a fo de, n tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnO u019dau0272a fo de, aw ma u019dau0272a ko mu025bn wa? nu019dau0272a fo de, n tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnnJaliw u0272ininkala, ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnU ye n jaabi ko u tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nn nFunu025bw u0272ininkala ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnU ye n jaabi ko u tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254fan du0254nnnSakew u0272ininkala ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254n wa?nU ye n jaabi ko u tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254fan du0254nnnJu0254nbadenw u0272ininkala ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254n wa?nU ye n jaabi ko u tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254fan du0254nnnA, u019dau0272a bu0254ra min? nN ma u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnKo u019dau0272a bu0254ra min?nN ma u019dau0272a bu0254fan du0254nnnA u019dau0272a fo de, aw ma u019dau0272a ko mu025bn wa?nu019dau0272a fo de, n tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnnu0186 u019dau0272a bu0254ra min?nYiii, n m’au0300 u019dau0272a bu0254fan…?nnJaliw u0272ininkala ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnU ye n jaabi ko u tu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254nnnFunu025bw u0272ininkala ko u bu025b u019dau0272a bu0254yu0254ru0254 du0254n wa?nnLa hila ilalannA, diu0272u025b bu025b ban, nJanko diu0272u025b-ku0254nu0254-fu025bnnWoyo, maaya ye sanga yenu019dau0272a! Maaya ye waati yenMaaya ye sanga yenMaaya ye waati yenMaaya ye sanga yenn- – – – – – nnENGLISH:nnGreet Nu2019yanyan, havenu2019t you heard of Nu2019yanyan?nGreet Nu2019yanyan, I donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnOh, greet Nu2019yanyan, havenu2019t you heard of Nu2019yanyan?nGreet Nu2019yanyan, I donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnnThe griots were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nThey replied to me, nthey donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnnThe wordsmiths were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nThey replied to me, nthey donu2019t know the origin of Nu2019yanyannnThe carpenters were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nThey replied to me, nthey donu2019t know the origin of Nu2019yanyannnThe enslaved were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nThey replied to me, nthey donu2019t know the origin of Nu2019yanyannnOh, where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nI donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnI ask, where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nI donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnnOh greet Nu2019yanyan, havenu2019t you heard of Nu2019yanyan?nGreet Nu2019yanyan, I donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnnOh, where does Nu2019yanyan come from?nOh, from whereu2026?nnThe griots were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nThey replied to me, nthey donu2019t know where Nu2019yanyan comes fromnnThe wordsmiths were asked, nu2018Where does Nu2019yanyan come from?u2019nnLa ilaha illallah!nnOh the world will end one daynAnd, of course, everything in itnOh this is one moment in time nNu2019yanyan! This life is passingnItu2019s only a moment in timenThis life is passingnItu2019s only a moment in time », « type »: « video », « title »: « Rokia Koneu0301 & Jacknife Lee – N’yanyan (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v5s1aycXu74/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5s1aycXu74 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUpwbPnDuNKhsDzkqRHCLhA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/v5s1aycXu74 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Rau00fcl Refree », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « From « el espacio entre » (Glitterbeat/tak:til, 2023)nhttps://idol-io.link/ElEspacioEntrennnCreative direction by Folch », « type »: « video », « title »: « Refree / Todo el mundo quiere irse ya », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/AScOFt0ZUbI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AScOFt0ZUbI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeYIRKhNcCkIEaxQL1asiXQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/AScOFt0ZUbI »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-12T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T21:30:00+02:00

2023-07-12T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T21:30:00+02:00