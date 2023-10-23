MULTISPORT : VACANCES D’AUTOMNE « SPORT POUR TOI » ACTIONS DÉPARTEMENTALES DE DÉVELOPPEMENT SOCIO-SPORTIF SÈTE Cour de la Seinchole Sète, 23 octobre 2023, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Du lundi 23 octobre au vendredi 3 novembre

Les vacances d’Automne seront sportives pour près de 1 500 jeunes du dispositif « Sport pour Toi » qui poursuit son travail d’accompagnement éducatif et de prévention par le sport..

Cour de la Seinchole

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



Monday October 23 to Friday November 3

The autumn vacations will be sporting for almost 1,500 young people in the « Sport pour Toi » program, which continues its work of educational support and prevention through sport.

Del lunes 23 de octubre al viernes 3 de noviembre

Las vacaciones de otoño serán un tiempo de deporte para casi 1.500 jóvenes que participan en el programa « Sport pour Toi », que sigue ofreciendo apoyo educativo y prevención a través del deporte.

Von Montag, dem 23. Oktober bis Freitag, dem 3. November

Die Herbstferien werden sportlich für fast 1 500 Jugendliche des Programms « Sport pour Toi », das seine Arbeit in den Bereichen Bildung und Prävention durch Sport fortsetzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par HERAULT SPORT