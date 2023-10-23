- Cet évènement est passé
MULTISPORT : VACANCES D’AUTOMNE « SPORT POUR TOI » ACTIONS DÉPARTEMENTALES DE DÉVELOPPEMENT SOCIO-SPORTIF SÈTE Cour de la Seinchole Sète
Sète,Hérault
Du lundi 23 octobre au vendredi 3 novembre
Les vacances d’Automne seront sportives pour près de 1 500 jeunes du dispositif « Sport pour Toi » qui poursuit son travail d’accompagnement éducatif et de prévention par le sport..
Cour de la Seinchole
Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie
Monday October 23 to Friday November 3
The autumn vacations will be sporting for almost 1,500 young people in the « Sport pour Toi » program, which continues its work of educational support and prevention through sport.
Del lunes 23 de octubre al viernes 3 de noviembre
Las vacaciones de otoño serán un tiempo de deporte para casi 1.500 jóvenes que participan en el programa « Sport pour Toi », que sigue ofreciendo apoyo educativo y prevención a través del deporte.
Von Montag, dem 23. Oktober bis Freitag, dem 3. November
Die Herbstferien werden sportlich für fast 1 500 Jugendliche des Programms « Sport pour Toi », das seine Arbeit in den Bereichen Bildung und Prävention durch Sport fortsetzt.
