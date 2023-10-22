OCTOBRE ROSE : RANDONNEE Cour de la Mairie Beaufort, 22 octobre 2023, Beaufort.

Beaufort,Hérault

Dans le cadre d’octobre rose le comité des fetes de beaufort vous invite à une marche contre le cancer..

2023-10-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 12:00:00. .

Cour de la Mairie

Beaufort 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Within the framework of pink October the committee of the festivals of beaufort invites you to a walk against cancer. At your arrival there will be a sale of pastries, jewelry and small toys. For those who wish, there will also be the possibility of a ride in a carriage.

En el marco de la campaña octubre rosa, el comité de fiestas de beaufort te invita a una marcha contra el cáncer.

Im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers lädt Sie das Festkomitee von Beaufort zu einem Marsch gegen den Krebs ein. Bei Ihrer Ankunft findet ein Verkauf von Gebäck, Schmuck und Spielzeug statt. Für diejenigen, die es wünschen, gibt es auch die Möglichkeit einer Kutschenfahrt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC