Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Saint-Briac-sur-Mer 35800, Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Catégories d’évènement: 35800

Saint-Briac-sur-Mer

Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Saint-Briac-sur-Mer, 7 novembre 2021, Saint-Briac-sur-Mer. Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Saint-Briac-sur-Mer

2021-11-07 – 2021-11-07 Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle

Saint-Briac-sur-Mer 35800 Coupe offerte par Laurent Tessier, François Delamontagne et Sylvain Besnoux. 1ère série – Stroke play 2ème, 3ème et 4ème séries – Stableford. Information auprès du Dinard Golf. Dimanche 7 novembre 2021 – Dinard Golf dinardgolf@dinardgolf.com +33 2 99 88 32 07 http://dinardgolf.com/ Coupe offerte par Laurent Tessier, François Delamontagne et Sylvain Besnoux. 1ère série – Stroke play 2ème, 3ème et 4ème séries – Stableford. Information auprès du Dinard Golf. Dimanche 7 novembre 2021 – Dinard Golf Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Saint-Briac-sur-Mer

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-30 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 35800, Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Autres Lieu Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Adresse Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Ville Saint-Briac-sur-Mer lieuville Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Saint-Briac-sur-Mer