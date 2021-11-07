Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Saint-Briac-sur-Mer
Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Saint-Briac-sur-Mer, 7 novembre 2021, Saint-Briac-sur-Mer.
Coupe du Proshop et des Pros Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Saint-Briac-sur-Mer
2021-11-07 – 2021-11-07 Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle
Saint-Briac-sur-Mer 35800
Coupe offerte par Laurent Tessier, François Delamontagne et Sylvain Besnoux. 1ère série – Stroke play 2ème, 3ème et 4ème séries – Stableford.
Information auprès du Dinard Golf.
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021 – Dinard Golf
dinardgolf@dinardgolf.com +33 2 99 88 32 07 http://dinardgolf.com/
Coupe offerte par Laurent Tessier, François Delamontagne et Sylvain Besnoux. 1ère série – Stroke play 2ème, 3ème et 4ème séries – Stableford.
Information auprès du Dinard Golf.
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021 – Dinard Golf
Dinard Golf 53 Boulevard de la Houle Saint-Briac-sur-Mer
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-30 par