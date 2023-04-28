Concert : Accord à Quatre Bibliothèque municipale Coulonges-sur-l'Autize
Concert : Accord à Quatre Bibliothèque municipale, 28 avril 2023, Coulonges-sur-l'Autize.
La bibliothèque municipale organise un concert le vendredi 28 avril 2023 à 20h30
Concert du groupe de musiques traditionnelles Accord à Quatre.
RDV à la bibliothèque, rue des halles.
Contact : bibliothèque municipale au 05 49 06 14 47 ou bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com
Tarif : gratuit.
Bibliothèque municipale
Coulonges-sur-l’Autize 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The municipal library is organizing a concert on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:30 pm
Concert of the traditional music group Accord à Quatre.
Meeting point at the library, rue des halles.
Contact: municipal library at 05 49 06 14 47 or bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com
Price : free of charge
La biblioteca municipal organiza un concierto el viernes 28 de abril de 2023 a las 20.30 horas
Concierto del grupo de música tradicional Accord à Quatre.
Punto de encuentro en la biblioteca, rue des Halles.
Contacto: biblioteca municipal en el 05 49 06 14 47 o en bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com
Precio: gratuito
Die Stadtbibliothek organisiert am Freitag, den 28. April 2023 um 20:30 Uhr ein Konzert
Konzert der traditionellen Musikgruppe Accord à Quatre.
RDV in der Bibliothek, rue des halles.
Kontakt: Stadtbibliothek unter 05 49 06 14 47 oder bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com
Eintrittspreis: kostenlos
