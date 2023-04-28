Concert : Accord à Quatre Bibliothèque municipale, 28 avril 2023, Coulonges-sur-l'Autize.

La bibliothèque municipale organise un concert le vendredi 28 avril 2023 à 20h30

Concert du groupe de musiques traditionnelles Accord à Quatre.

RDV à la bibliothèque, rue des halles.

Contact : bibliothèque municipale au 05 49 06 14 47 ou bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com

Tarif : gratuit.

Bibliothèque municipale

Coulonges-sur-l’Autize 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The municipal library is organizing a concert on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:30 pm

Concert of the traditional music group Accord à Quatre.

Meeting point at the library, rue des halles.

Contact: municipal library at 05 49 06 14 47 or bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com

Price : free of charge

La biblioteca municipal organiza un concierto el viernes 28 de abril de 2023 a las 20.30 horas

Concierto del grupo de música tradicional Accord à Quatre.

Punto de encuentro en la biblioteca, rue des Halles.

Contacto: biblioteca municipal en el 05 49 06 14 47 o en bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com

Precio: gratuito

Die Stadtbibliothek organisiert am Freitag, den 28. April 2023 um 20:30 Uhr ein Konzert

Konzert der traditionellen Musikgruppe Accord à Quatre.

RDV in der Bibliothek, rue des halles.

Kontakt: Stadtbibliothek unter 05 49 06 14 47 oder bibliotheque@coulongessurlautize.com

Eintrittspreis: kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par CC Val de Gâtine