SOIRÉE DIVINE Coulobres
SOIRÉE DIVINE, 3 juin 2023, Coulobres.
Présence de 3 caves particulières, pour dégustation.
Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place par The Dinette.
Animation musicale par Duo Beautiful Sun Souls..
2023-06-03 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .
Coulobres 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Presence of 3 private wineries, for tasting.
Free entrance, catering on the spot by The Dinette.
Musical entertainment by Duo Beautiful Sun Souls.
Presencia de 3 bodegas privadas, para degustación.
Entrada gratuita, catering a cargo de The Dinette.
Animación musical a cargo del dúo Beautiful Sun Souls.
Drei private Weinkellereien stehen zur Verkostung bereit.
Freier Eintritt, Verpflegung vor Ort durch The Dinette.
Musikalische Unterhaltung durch Duo Beautiful Sun Souls.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE