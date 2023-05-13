SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE Coulobres
SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE, 13 mai 2023, Coulobres.
Venez vous faire du bien : thérapies holistiques et alternatives, arts divinatoires, exposants, conférences.
Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place..
2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. .
Coulobres 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Come and do yourself good: holistic and alternative therapies, divinatory arts, exhibitors, conferences.
Free admission, food and beverages on site.
Venga a hacerse un bien: terapias holísticas y alternativas, artes adivinatorias, expositores, conferencias.
Entrada gratuita, comida y bebida in situ.
Kommen Sie und tun Sie sich etwas Gutes: holistische und alternative Therapien, Wahrsagekunst, Aussteller, Vorträge.
Freier Eintritt, Verpflegung vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE