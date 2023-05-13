SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE, 13 mai 2023, Coulobres.

Venez vous faire du bien : thérapies holistiques et alternatives, arts divinatoires, exposants, conférences.

Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place..

2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. .

Coulobres 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Come and do yourself good: holistic and alternative therapies, divinatory arts, exhibitors, conferences.

Free admission, food and beverages on site.

Venga a hacerse un bien: terapias holísticas y alternativas, artes adivinatorias, expositores, conferencias.

Entrada gratuita, comida y bebida in situ.

Kommen Sie und tun Sie sich etwas Gutes: holistische und alternative Therapien, Wahrsagekunst, Aussteller, Vorträge.

Freier Eintritt, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE