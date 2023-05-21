COMMENT DEVENIR UNE FEMME PARFAITE – THÉÂTRE CHANTÉ 1 Rue des marronniers, 21 mai 2023, Couffé.

Un spectacle théâtral chanté. Dérouler le fil de la féminité, fantasmée ou ressentie : théoriser sur son rôle et ses devoirs, chanter ses joies et ses combats. Une manière de se souvenir d’où nous sommes issus, ce qui nous a construits, homme ou femme….

2023-05-21 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 . EUR.

1 Rue des marronniers L’althéa

Couffé 44521 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



A sung theatrical show. Unwinding the thread of femininity, fantasized or felt: theorizing on its role and duties, singing its joys and struggles. A way to remember where we come from, what built us, man or woman…

Un espectáculo teatral cantado. Desentrañar el hilo de la feminidad, fantaseada o sentida: teorizar sobre su papel y sus deberes, cantar sus alegrías y sus luchas. Una forma de recordar de dónde venimos, qué nos ha construido, hombre o mujer…

Eine theatralische Aufführung mit Gesang. Den Faden der Weiblichkeit entrollen, ob phantasiert oder gefühlt: über ihre Rolle und ihre Pflichten theoretisieren, ihre Freuden und ihre Kämpfe besingen. Eine Art, sich daran zu erinnern, wo wir herkommen, was uns als Mann oder Frau aufgebaut hat…

