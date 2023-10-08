Dans la peau d’un naturaliste Côteaux des Petits Sablons Saint-Jacques-de-Thouars, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Jacques-de-Thouars.

Saint-Jacques-de-Thouars,Deux-Sèvres

Qu’est ce qu’un Espace Naturel Sensible ? Qu’est ce qu’une espèce patrimoniale ? Comment identifier un insecte ? Comment faire un inventaire naturaliste ? Pourquoi et comment protéger la biodiversité ? Venez trouver toutes les réponses à ces questions, en vous glissant dans la peau d’un naturaliste..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.

Côteaux des Petits Sablons Rue du Minacle

Saint-Jacques-de-Thouars 79100 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



What is a Sensitive Natural Area? What is a heritage species? How to identify an insect? How to carry out a naturalist inventory? Why and how can we protect biodiversity? Come and find all the answers to these questions, by slipping into the shoes of a naturalist.

¿Qué es un Espacio Natural Sensible? ¿Qué es una especie patrimonial? ¿Cómo identificar un insecto? ¿Cómo se realiza un inventario naturalista? ¿Por qué y cómo proteger la biodiversidad? Venga a descubrir todas las respuestas a estas preguntas, metiéndose en la piel de un naturalista.

Was ist ein sensibler Naturraum? Was ist eine patrimoniale Art? Wie identifiziert man ein Insekt? Wie führt man eine naturkundliche Bestandsaufnahme durch? Warum und wie kann man die biologische Vielfalt schützen? Kommen Sie und finden Sie Antworten auf diese Fragen, indem Sie in die Haut eines Naturforschers schlüpfen.

