Street art et patrimoine au Petit Bayonne Côté Nive Bayonne, 23 août 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’art urbain dialogue avec l’histoire au cours de cette visite insolite. Découvrez comment les street artistes se sont approprié le patrimoine architectural des Hauts de Bayonne. Cette visite à deux voix est organisée en partenariat avec le centre d’art associatif Spacejunk, coordinateur du festival Points de Vue.

Effectif limité, inscription obligatoire..

2023-08-23 à ; fin : 2023-08-23 11:30:00. .

Côté Nive Esplanade Roland Barthes

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Urban art dialogues with history during this unusual visit. Discover how street artists have appropriated the architectural heritage of the Hauts de Bayonne. This two-part tour is organised in partnership with the art centre Spacejunk, coordinator of the Points de Vue festival.

Limited number of participants, registration required.

El arte urbano se une a la historia en este recorrido insólito. Descubra cómo los artistas callejeros han hecho suyo el patrimonio arquitectónico de los Hauts de Bayonne. Este recorrido a dos voces está organizado en colaboración con el centro de arte sin ánimo de lucro Spacejunk, coordinador del festival Points de Vue.

Número limitado de participantes, inscripción obligatoria.

Auf dieser ungewöhnlichen Tour tritt die urbane Kunst in einen Dialog mit der Geschichte. Entdecken Sie, wie sich die Street Artists das architektonische Erbe der Hauts de Bayonne zu eigen gemacht haben. Diese zweistimmige Führung wird in Partnerschaft mit dem assoziativen Kunstzentrum Spacejunk, dem Koordinator des Festivals Points de Vue, organisiert.

Begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl, Anmeldung erforderlich.

