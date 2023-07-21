Friday Night au Cosy Bar Cosy Bar Châlons-en-Champagne
Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne
Soirée Friday Night au Cosy Bar dans le Grand Jard.
Piste de danse en plein air.
Bar à champagne et petite restauration sur place..
Cosy Bar Grand Jard
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
Friday Night at the Cosy Bar in the Grand Jard.
Open-air dance floor.
Champagne bar and snack bar on site.
Viernes noche en el Cosy Bar del Gran Jardín.
Pista de baile al aire libre.
Bar de champán y aperitivos in situ.
Friday Night in der Cosy Bar im Grand Jard.
Tanzfläche unter freiem Himmel.
Champagnerbar und kleine Snacks vor Ort.
