Friday Night au Cosy Bar Cosy Bar Châlons-en-Champagne, 21 juillet 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Soirée Friday Night au Cosy Bar dans le Grand Jard.

Piste de danse en plein air.

Bar à champagne et petite restauration sur place..

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 00:00:00. .

Cosy Bar Grand Jard

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Friday Night at the Cosy Bar in the Grand Jard.

Open-air dance floor.

Champagne bar and snack bar on site.

Viernes noche en el Cosy Bar del Gran Jardín.

Pista de baile al aire libre.

Bar de champán y aperitivos in situ.

Friday Night in der Cosy Bar im Grand Jard.

Tanzfläche unter freiem Himmel.

Champagnerbar und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne