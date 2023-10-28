Atelier papier végétal Cosmopolis Nantes
Atelier papier végétal Samedi 28 octobre, 15h00 Cosmopolis Participation libre et gratuite, dans la limite des places disponibles
Atelier Papier végétal par La Beuluette Papier
https://www.instagram.com/labeuluette_papiers
Faites votre propre papier à partir de plantes régionales !
Cosmopolis 18 rue Scribe – passage Graslin – 44000 Nantes Nantes 44003 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-28T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T17:00:00+02:00
