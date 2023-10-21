Eka Faune Cosmopolis Nantes, 21 octobre 2023, Nantes.

Eka Faune Samedi 21 octobre, 17h00 Cosmopolis Entrée libre et gratuite sous réserve de places disponibles

Performance musicale de musique électronique expérimentale inspirée par l’Asie par Eka Faune.

Eka Faune (Nantes)

https://ekafaune.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/eka-faune

Cosmopolis 18 rue Scribe – passage Graslin – 44000 Nantes Nantes 44003 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://ekafaune.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Eka Faune », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Eka Faune is about dark, obsessive, hypnotic music », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Eka Faune », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000119301172-ipx0r8-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/eka-faune », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/eka-faune », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/eka-faune »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-21T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T18:00:00+02:00

2023-10-21T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T18:00:00+02:00