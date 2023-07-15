FESTI’FORGE Corcieux, 15 juillet 2023, Corcieux.

Corcieux,Vosges

Festival des forgerons et son marché artisanal.

Concert samedi à 19h : Les « Fortunes Tellers » (The Rolling Stones tribute), en 1ere partie le groupe « Last Time ». Plein air, entrée et placement libre.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-15 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

Corcieux 88430 Vosges Grand Est



Blacksmith festival and craft market.

Concert Saturday at 7pm: The Fortunes Tellers (The Rolling Stones tribute), with opening act Last Time. Open-air, free admission.

Festival de herrería y mercado artesanal.

Concierto el sábado a las 19.00 h: The « Fortunes Tellers » (tributo a The Rolling Stones), con el grupo « Last Time » en la 1ª parte. Al aire libre, entrada libre y gratuita.

Festival der Schmiede und Kunsthandwerksmarkt.

Konzert am Samstag um 19 Uhr: Die « Fortunes Tellers » (The Rolling Stones Tribute), als 1. Teil die Gruppe « Last Time ». Open Air, Eintritt und Platzierung frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES