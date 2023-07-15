FESTI’FORGE Corcieux
FESTI’FORGE Corcieux, 15 juillet 2023, Corcieux.
Corcieux,Vosges
Festival des forgerons et son marché artisanal.
Concert samedi à 19h : Les « Fortunes Tellers » (The Rolling Stones tribute), en 1ere partie le groupe « Last Time ». Plein air, entrée et placement libre.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-15 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 23:59:00. 0 EUR.
Corcieux 88430 Vosges Grand Est
Blacksmith festival and craft market.
Concert Saturday at 7pm: The Fortunes Tellers (The Rolling Stones tribute), with opening act Last Time. Open-air, free admission.
Festival de herrería y mercado artesanal.
Concierto el sábado a las 19.00 h: The « Fortunes Tellers » (tributo a The Rolling Stones), con el grupo « Last Time » en la 1ª parte. Al aire libre, entrada libre y gratuita.
Festival der Schmiede und Kunsthandwerksmarkt.
Konzert am Samstag um 19 Uhr: Die « Fortunes Tellers » (The Rolling Stones Tribute), als 1. Teil die Gruppe « Last Time ». Open Air, Eintritt und Platzierung frei.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES