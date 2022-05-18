Convention caradoc – phd career fair CentraleSupélec bâtiment Bouygues, 18 mai 2022, Gif-sur-Yvette.

Convention caradoc – phd career fair

CentraleSupélec bâtiment Bouygues, le mercredi 18 mai à 08:30

Program: – several round tables from 11am to 4pm on the skills and careers of doctors – 10-minute keynotes between 9 and 10am – stands held by about thirty companies, between 9am and 5pm – breakfast at 8:30am, lunch at 12am, and a closure cocktail at 5 pm – validation of ADUM transversal traing points

Ticket at 5 euros

CARaDOC 2022 is a day of exchange, organized by volunteers from the association Careers and Doctors, during which recruiters meet young researchers from Université Paris-Saclay.

CentraleSupélec bâtiment Bouygues 3 Rue Joliot Curie, 91190 Gif-sur-Yvette Gif-sur-Yvette Campus Urbain de Paris-Saclay Essonne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-05-18T08:30:00 2022-05-18T17:00:00