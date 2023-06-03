CROSS TRIATHLON Lacs de la Folie Contrexéville
CROSS TRIATHLON Lacs de la Folie, 3 juin 2023, Contrexéville.
Championnat Grand Est de Triathlon
Epreuve de cross triathlon avec natation dans le lac, puis VTT dans le bois et pour finir course à pied.
Tarif adulte : de 30 à 45€ / enfant : 10€. Tout public
Samedi 2023-06-03 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 20:00:00. 45 EUR.
Lacs de la Folie
Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est
Grand Est Triathlon Championship
Cross triathlon event with swimming in the lake, then mountain biking in the woods and finally running.
Adult price: 30 to 45? / child: 10?
Campeonato de Triatlón del Gran Este
Prueba de triatlón cross con natación en el lago, luego bicicleta de montaña en el bosque y por último carrera a pie.
Precio adulto: de 30 a 45? / niño: 10?
Triathlon-Meisterschaft Grand Est
Cross-Triathlon-Event mit Schwimmen im See, dann Mountainbiking im Wald und zum Schluss Laufen.
Preis für Erwachsene: 30 bis 45 Euro, für Kinder: 10 Euro
