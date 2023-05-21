GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif Contrexéville
GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif, 21 mai 2023, Contrexéville.
Course Ecole de vélo FFC pour des enfants de 5 à 12 ans. Enfants
Dimanche 2023-05-21 à 13:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
Plateau Sportif
Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est
FFC Bike School race for children from 5 to 12 years old
Carrera de la FFC Bike School para niños de 5 a 12 años
Rennen FFC-Fahrradschule für Kinder von 5 bis 12 Jahren
