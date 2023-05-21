mar 25 avril 2023
GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif Contrexéville

Plateau Sportif Contrexéville 2023-05-21

GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif, 21 mai 2023, Contrexéville.

Course Ecole de vélo FFC pour des enfants de 5 à 12 ans. Enfants
Dimanche 2023-05-21 à 13:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
Plateau Sportif
Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est

FFC Bike School race for children from 5 to 12 years old

Carrera de la FFC Bike School para niños de 5 a 12 años

Rennen FFC-Fahrradschule für Kinder von 5 bis 12 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE

21 mai 2023
Autres

Plateau Sportif
Plateau Sportif
Contrexéville
Vosges
