GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif Contrexéville Catégories d’Évènement: Contrexéville

Vosges

GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif, 21 mai 2023, Contrexéville. Course Ecole de vélo FFC pour des enfants de 5 à 12 ans. Enfants

Dimanche 2023-05-21 à 13:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Plateau Sportif

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



FFC Bike School race for children from 5 to 12 years old Carrera de la FFC Bike School para niños de 5 a 12 años Rennen FFC-Fahrradschule für Kinder von 5 bis 12 Jahren Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Contrexéville, Vosges Autres Lieu Plateau Sportif Adresse Plateau Sportif Ville Contrexéville Departement Vosges Lieu Ville Plateau Sportif Contrexéville

Plateau Sportif Contrexéville Vosges https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/contrexeville/

GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif 2023-05-21 was last modified: by GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE CONTREXEVILLE Plateau Sportif Plateau Sportif 21 mai 2023 Plateau Sportif Contrexéville

Contrexéville Vosges