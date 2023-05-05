CHANT DES ESPECES DU SITE DES LACS SITE DES LACS, 5 mai 2023, Contrexéville.

Parcourez les chemins du site des Lacs pour trouver les 2 panneaux pédagogiques et ludiques sur le chant et cri des animaux de la forêt.

Ces panneaux complètent l’exposition photographique présentée dans le parc thermal sur la « Faune, Flore et Paysages de l’Ouest Vosgien ».

Découvrez toutes les informations sur les espèces grâce aux QR Codes. Ecoutez leurs chants et apprenez à les imiter !

Une exposition réalisée par le Service Manifestations et Communication de la mairie de Contrexéville avec l’aide de Thomas Schillinger.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-12-31 . 0 EUR.

SITE DES LACS

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



Go along the paths of the site of the Lakes to find the 2 educational and playful panels on the song and cry of the animals of the forest.

These panels complete the photographic exhibition presented in the thermal park on the « Fauna, Flora and Landscapes of the West Vosges ».

Discover all the information on the species thanks to the QR Codes. Listen to their songs and learn to imitate them!

An exhibition realized by the Service Manifestations et Communication of the town hall of Contrexéville with the help of Thomas Schillinger.

Pasee por los senderos del recinto de los Lagos para encontrar los 2 paneles didácticos y lúdicos sobre el canto y el grito de los animales del bosque.

Estos paneles completan la exposición fotográfica presentada en el parque termal sobre la « Fauna, Flora y Paisajes de los Vosgos Occidentales ».

Descubra toda la información sobre las especies gracias a los códigos QR. Escuche sus cantos y aprenda a imitarlos

Una exposición creada por el Service Manifestations et Communication de la mairie de Contrexéville con la ayuda de Thomas Schillinger.

Gehen Sie die Wege des Seengebiets entlang, um die beiden pädagogischen und spielerischen Tafeln über den Gesang und die Rufe der Waldtiere zu finden.

Diese Tafeln ergänzen die im Kurpark gezeigte Fotoausstellung über « Fauna, Flora und Landschaften der Westvogesen ».

Entdecken Sie mithilfe der QR-Codes alle Informationen zu den Arten. Hören Sie sich ihre Gesänge an und lernen Sie, sie zu imitieren!

Eine Ausstellung, die von der Abteilung für Veranstaltungen und Kommunikation des Rathauses von Contrexéville mit Hilfe von Thomas Schillinger erstellt wurde.

