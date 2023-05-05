EXPOSITION PHOTO « FAUNE ET FLORE DE L’OUEST VOSGIEN » Parc Thermal, 5 mai 2023, .

La Fête de l’Automne a accueilli pour la 1ère fois en 2022 un festival et concours photo sur le thème « Faune, Flore et Paysage de l’Ouest Vosgien ».

Vous pourrez découvrir le long de ce sentier avec d’autres photographies des participants du festival, les photos des gagnants.

Chaque photo est présentée avec un explicatif et un QR Code pour disposer de plus d’informations.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-12-31 . 0 EUR.

Parc Thermal

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



The Autumn Festival hosted for the first time in 2022 a festival and photo contest on the theme « Fauna, Flora and Landscape of the Western Vosges ».

You will be able to discover along this path with other photographs of the participants of the festival, the photographs of the winners.

Each photo is presented with an explanatory text and a QR Code for more information.

El Festival de Otoño acogió por primera vez en 2022 un festival y concurso de fotografía sobre el tema « Fauna, flora y paisaje de los Vosgos occidentales ».

Podrá descubrir a lo largo de este recorrido, junto con otras fotografías de los participantes en el festival, las fotos de los ganadores.

Cada foto se presenta con un texto explicativo y un código QR para obtener más información.

Das Herbstfest war 2022 zum ersten Mal Gastgeber eines Festivals und Fotowettbewerbs zum Thema « Fauna, Flora und Landschaft der Westvogesen ».

Entlang dieses Pfades können Sie neben anderen Fotografien der Festivalteilnehmer auch die Fotos der Gewinner entdecken.

Jedes Foto wird mit einer Erklärung und einem QR-Code präsentiert, um weitere Informationen zu erhalten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE