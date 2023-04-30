EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES AUTOUR DE LA ROTONDE Contrexéville Catégories d’évènement: Contrexéville

Vosges

EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES AUTOUR DE LA ROTONDE, 30 avril 2023, Contrexéville. Rassemblement mensuel des adhérents du Club Auto Rétro Vosgien exposant leurs véhicules.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-04-30 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-30 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

AUTOUR DE LA ROTONDE CARRE D’HONNEUR

Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est



Monthly meeting of the members of the Club Auto Rétro Vosgien exhibiting their vehicles. Reunión mensual de los miembros del Club Auto Rétro Vosgien que exponen sus vehículos. Monatliches Treffen der Mitglieder des Club Auto Rétro Vosgien, die ihre Fahrzeuge ausstellen. Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE

