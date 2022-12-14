Contes de Noël Tréguidel Tréguidel
Contes de Noël Tréguidel, 14 décembre 2022, Tréguidel .
Contes de Noël
Bibliothèque municipale Le bourg Place des Chênes Tréguidel Côtes-d’Armor Le bourg Bibliothèque municipale
2022-12-14 – 2022-12-14
Le bourg Bibliothèque municipale
Tréguidel
Côtes-d’Armor
Petits et grands, venez partager la féerie de Noël autour de contes de Noël avec Tréguidel Amitiés.
+33 2 96 65 73 39 http://urlz.fr/k5KP
Le bourg Bibliothèque municipale Tréguidel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-10 par