CONTES À RIRE ET À FRÉMIR – FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES, 26 octobre 2022, . CONTES À RIRE ET À FRÉMIR – FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES



2022-10-26 – 2022-10-26 Ce spectacle est composé comme un bouquet de contes, chacun ayant un parfum et une saveur particulière Ce spectacle est composé comme un bouquet de contes, chacun ayant un parfum et une saveur particulière mediatheque-montblanc@hotmail.fr +33 4 67 09 78 61 dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-04 par

