Contamin@Lyon Lyon 2e Arrondissement Lyon 2e Arrondissement
Contamin@Lyon Lyon 2e Arrondissement, 23 mars 2022, Lyon 2e Arrondissement.
Contamin@Lyon La Sucrière 49 – 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement
2022-03-23 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2022-03-24 16:00:00 16:00:00 La Sucrière 49 – 50 quai Rambaud
Lyon 2e Arrondissement Rhône Lyon 2e Arrondissement
Salon et conférences sur les fondamentaux de la salle propre. Evènement ouvert aux visiteurs
evenement@aspec.fr +33 1 44 74 67 00 https://www.contaminalyon.fr/
La Sucrière 49 – 50 quai Rambaud Lyon 2e Arrondissement
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-09 par