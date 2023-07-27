Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab Conservatoire Edward Saïd Jerusalem
Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab Jeudi 27 juillet, 20h00 Conservatoire Edward Saïd 70 NIS
Jeudi 27 juillet
Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab
Avec la chanteuse tunisienne Emel Mathlouth
20h dans le jardin du Conservatoire national de musique – Jérusalem
Tickets d’entrée : 70 NIS | En partenariat avec le centre culturel Yabous et le Conservatoire national de musique
الخميس ٢٧ تموز
مهرجان ليالي الطرب في قدس العرب
أمسية مميّزة مع الفنانة التونسية آمال مثلوثي
الساعة ٨ مساءً في حديقة المعهد الوطني للموسيقى في القدس
سعر التذكرة ٧٠ شيكل | بالشراكة مع مركز يبوس الثقافي و المعهد الوطني للموسيقى
Thursday 27 July
Festival of Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab
With the Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouthi.
8 pm in the garden of the National Conservatory of Music – Jerusalem
Tickets : 70 NIS | In partnership with the Yabous Cultural Center and the National Conservatory of Music
Conservatoire Edward Saïd Jérusalem, Azzahra street Jerusalem Jerusalem District
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-27T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-27T21:00:00+02:00
