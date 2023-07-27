Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab Conservatoire Edward Saïd Jerusalem, 27 juillet 2023, Jerusalem.

Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab Jeudi 27 juillet, 20h00 Conservatoire Edward Saïd 70 NIS

Jeudi 27 juillet

Festival de Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab

Avec la chanteuse tunisienne Emel Mathlouth

20h dans le jardin du Conservatoire national de musique – Jérusalem

Tickets d’entrée : 70 NIS | En partenariat avec le centre culturel Yabous et le Conservatoire national de musique

الخميس ٢٧ تموز

مهرجان ليالي الطرب في قدس العرب

أمسية مميّزة مع الفنانة التونسية آمال مثلوثي

الساعة ٨ مساءً في حديقة المعهد الوطني للموسيقى في القدس

سعر التذكرة ٧٠ شيكل | بالشراكة مع مركز يبوس الثقافي و المعهد الوطني للموسيقى

Thursday 27 July

Festival of Layali al Tarab fi Quds al Arab

With the Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouthi.

8 pm in the garden of the National Conservatory of Music – Jerusalem

Tickets : 70 NIS | In partnership with the Yabous Cultural Center and the National Conservatory of Music

Conservatoire Edward Saïd Jérusalem, Azzahra street Jerusalem Jerusalem District

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-27T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-27T21:00:00+02:00

2023-07-27T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-27T21:00:00+02:00