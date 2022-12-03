JELIOTE, LE HAUTE-CONTRE DE RAMEAU Conservatoire de Tourcoing, 3 décembre 2022, Tourcoing.

JELIOTE, LE HAUTE-CONTRE DE RAMEAU Samedi 3 décembre, 18h00 Conservatoire de Tourcoing

Récital lyrique en hommage à Pierre de Jéliote, le plus grand haute-contre de l’histoire.

Récital lyrique en hommage à Pierre de Jéliote, le plus grand haute-contre de l'histoire.

a nocte temporis plays 'Charmes trop dangereux, malheureuse tendresse' from Les Boréades (RCT 31) by Jean Philippe Rameau at AMUZ in Antwerp, Belgium. This piece is part of the brand new album 'Jéliote, haute-contre de Rameau', out NOW on Alpha Classics.

a nocte temporis under musical direction of Reinoud Van Mechelen

After 'Dumesny, haute-contre de Lully', a nocte temporis is presenting the second part of its trilogy around the haute-contre voice. The ensemble and artistic director make a leap of about thirty years to let us discover the greatest haute-contre singer of all times: Pierre de Jéliote, without whom the term 'haute-contre' would not have the same meaning. Jéliote was not only an exceptional singer, he also played guitar and cello and composed himself. Despite his talent and his remarkable debut as "Suivant d'Amour" in the prologue of Hippolyte et Aricie, Jean-Philippe Rameau's first opera (1733), he had to wait until his predecessor, Tribou, retired to sing his first grand roles.

This release takes us through Jéliote's career with the most famous works by Rameau, a few arias in occitan composed by Mondonville and other pieces by Dauvergne, La Borde and Colin de Blamont. An air from Zélisca, the opera composed by Jéliote himself, of course had to be part of the programme. The orchestra also plays instrumental interludes: ouvertures and dances taken from operas created by Pierre de Jéliote.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-03T18:00:00+01:00

2022-12-03T19:00:00+01:00 Reinoud Van Mechelen © Senne Van der Ven

