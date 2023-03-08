Concert Miyazaki Conservatoire de Lille, 8 mars 2023, Lille.

Concert Miyazaki Mercredi 8 mars 2023, 20h00 Conservatoire de Lille

Entrée payante, sur réservation

Le Grissini Project vous propose de redécouvrir les plus belles musiques des films d’Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli)

Romain Vaudé – Interview TV5 Monde info le 22 juillet 2022 Informations pratiques :

Mercredi 8 mars 2023, à 20h

Auditorium du conservatoire de Lille

Entrée payante, réservations sur billetweb.fr Au programme :

– Princesse Mononoké

– Mon Voisin Totoro

– Le Vent se lève

– Le Château ambulant

– Kiki la petite sorcière

– Ponyo sur la falaise

– Le voyage de Chihiro

– Le Château dans le ciel … Distribution :

Le Grissini project

– Romain Vaudé, piano

– Maja Samuelsson, chant

– Johannes Sciacco, violon

– Béla Beer, violoncelle Réservations : https://www.billetweb.fr/les-musiques-des-films-du-studio-ghibli-de-hayao-miyazaki-par-le-grissini-project3

