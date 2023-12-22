[Poésie sonore] Clavivox Conservatoire Camille Saint-Saëns Dieppe, 22 décembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Clavivox est un voyage sonore au cœur de la cérémonie de trois amies, trois sœurs traversant la France pour se retrouver et se relier à travers une expérimentation fragile, mélancolique et sauvage.

Un voyage musical et poétique au cœur des femmes avec Julie Guihomat, Jude Nayrat et Gabrielle Resche..

Conservatoire Camille Saint-Saëns

Clavivox is a sonic journey to the heart of the ceremony of three friends, three sisters crossing France to find each other and connect through a fragile, melancholy and wild experimentation.

A musical and poetic journey to the heart of women with Julie Guihomat, Jude Nayrat and Gabrielle Resche.

Clavivox es un viaje sonoro al corazón de la ceremonia de tres amigas, tres hermanas que recorren Francia para encontrarse y conectar entre ellas a través de una experimentación frágil, melancólica y salvaje.

Un viaje musical y poético al corazón de las mujeres con Julie Guihomat, Jude Nayrat y Gabrielle Resche.

Clavivox ist eine Klangreise in das Herz der Zeremonie von drei Freundinnen, drei Schwestern, die durch Frankreich reisen, um sich wiederzufinden und sich durch ein zerbrechliches, melancholisches und wildes Experiment zu verbinden.

Eine musikalische und poetische Reise in das Herz der Frauen mit Julie Guihomat, Jude Nayrat und Gabrielle Resche.

