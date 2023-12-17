MARCHÉ DE NOËL Conilhac-Corbières, 17 décembre 2023, Conilhac-Corbières.

Conilhac-Corbières Aude

Marché de noël organisée par l’association Festimemoire ! Vente créations, tissus, bijoux, décorations de noël, produits du terroir, cadeaux, etc. Buvette et restauration. Jeux pour enfants, Tombola

9h à 18h marché

12h Apéro

15h Arrivée du Père Noël

16h lâcher ballons.

Conilhac-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



Mise à jour le 2023-12-07 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Corbières-Minervois