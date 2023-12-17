MARCHÉ DE NOËL Conilhac-Corbières
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Conilhac-Corbières, 17 décembre 2023, Conilhac-Corbières.
Conilhac-Corbières Aude
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2023-12-17 09:00:00
fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00
Marché de noël organisée par l’association Festimemoire ! Vente créations, tissus, bijoux, décorations de noël, produits du terroir, cadeaux, etc. Buvette et restauration. Jeux pour enfants, Tombola
9h à 18h marché
12h Apéro
15h Arrivée du Père Noël
16h lâcher ballons.
Conilhac-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie
