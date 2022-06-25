CONGRÈS – SOIGNER NOS ANIMAUX AUTREMENT Nancy Nancy
CONGRÈS – SOIGNER NOS ANIMAUX AUTREMENT Nancy, 25 juin 2022, Nancy.
CONGRÈS – SOIGNER NOS ANIMAUX AUTREMENT
1 Pl. de la République Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
2022-06-25 – 2022-06-26
Nancy
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Le premier congrès vétérinaire réservé aux médecines complémentaires et ouvert au grand public !
Ostéopathie, acupuncture, phytothérapie, aromathérapie, homéopathie, apithérapie,… Un spectre très large de médecines complémentaires seront abordées par des spécialistes en la matière. Le thème : Soigner nos animaux autrement !
Deux programmes complets :
– un programme tout public avec conférences et atelier,
– un programme expert réservé aux vétérinaires.
+33 3 83 30 80 00 https://destination-nancy.com/evenement/congres-amcv-2022-soigner-nos-animaux-autrement/
Nancy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-22 par