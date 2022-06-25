CONGRÈS – SOIGNER NOS ANIMAUX AUTREMENT Nancy, 25 juin 2022, Nancy.

CONGRÈS – SOIGNER NOS ANIMAUX AUTREMENT
1 Pl. de la République Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle  
2022-06-25 – 2022-06-26

Nancy
Meurthe-et-Moselle

 

Le premier congrès vétérinaire réservé aux médecines complémentaires et ouvert au grand public !

Ostéopathie, acupuncture, phytothérapie, aromathérapie, homéopathie, apithérapie,… Un spectre très large de médecines complémentaires seront abordées par des spécialistes en la matière. Le thème : Soigner nos animaux autrement !

Deux programmes complets :

– un programme tout public avec conférences et atelier,
– un programme expert réservé aux vétérinaires.

