CONFÉRENCES « CHRISTINE CAZALS » Roquefort-sur-Garonne
Conférence médiumnité !
14h-16h accueillir son hyper-sensibilité,
16h30-18h30 médiumnité en salle sur photos de vos défunts. EUR.
Début : 2024-06-29 14:00:00
fin : 2024-06-29 18:30:00
SALLE DES FÊTES
Roquefort-sur-Garonne 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie chemindelumiere31@gmail.com
