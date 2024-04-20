CONFERENCE LUCHON D’ANTAN Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONFERENCE LUCHON D’ANTAN Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon, samedi 20 avril 2024.
Conférence avec projection suivie d’un spectacle burlesque et musical !
à 15h Conférence-projection par l’historien Yoan Rumeau Les peintures rupestres dans les grottes et les sanctuaires préhistoriques autour de Luchon.
à 17h Spectacle The Band from New-York. Un duo burlesque américano-toulousain qui dynamite la variété internationale avec panache !
Entrée libre .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-20 15:00:00
fin : 2024-04-20 19:00:00
Place Richelieu Parc du Casino
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon.dantan@gmail.com
