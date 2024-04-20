CONFERENCE LUCHON D’ANTAN Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon, samedi 20 avril 2024.

Conférence avec projection suivie d’un spectacle burlesque et musical !

à 15h Conférence-projection par l’historien Yoan Rumeau Les peintures rupestres dans les grottes et les sanctuaires préhistoriques autour de Luchon.

à 17h Spectacle The Band from New-York. Un duo burlesque américano-toulousain qui dynamite la variété internationale avec panache !

Entrée libre .

Place Richelieu Parc du Casino

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon.dantan@gmail.com

