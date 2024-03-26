CONFÉRENCE LES PROTECTIONS AU TITRES DES MONUMENTS HISTORIQUES Centre culturel Athanor Guérande, mardi 26 mars 2024.

CONFÉRENCE LES PROTECTIONS AU TITRES DES MONUMENTS HISTORIQUES Centre culturel Athanor Guérande
Conférence par Laurent Delpire, conservateur des antiquités et objets d’art de Loire-Atlantique.
Présentation des nouvelles protections au titre des monuments historiques. .
Début : 2024-03-26 18:00:00
fin : 2024-03-26 19:30:00
Centre culturel Athanor 2 avenue Anne de Bretagne
Guérande 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire amisdeguerande@orange.fr
