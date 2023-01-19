CONFÉRENCE « LES FAUNES DES VERTÉBRÉS CONTINENTAUX DU CRÉTACÉ DE FRANCE » Le Mans Le Mans
CONFÉRENCE « LES FAUNES DES VERTÉBRÉS CONTINENTAUX DU CRÉTACÉ DE FRANCE » Le Mans, 19 janvier 2023, Le Mans .
CONFÉRENCE « LES FAUNES DES VERTÉBRÉS CONTINENTAUX DU CRÉTACÉ DE FRANCE »
2 rue Claude-Blondeau Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt Le Mans Sarthe Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt 2 rue Claude-Blondeau
2023-01-19 – 2023-01-19
Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt 2 rue Claude-Blondeau
Le Mans
Sarthe
Le Musée Vert organise une conférence sur les faunes de vertébrés continentaux du Crétacé de France, notamment d’Angeac pour le Crétacé basal, du Cénomanien (Sarthe, Charentes, Poitou), et du Sud de la France pour le Crétacé terminal.
Par Romain Vullo, CNRS.
Gratuit, sur réservation.
Conférence en lien avec l’exposition « Géants, au temps des dinosaures »
Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt 2 rue Claude-Blondeau Le Mans
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-09 par