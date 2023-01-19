CONFÉRENCE « LES FAUNES DES VERTÉBRÉS CONTINENTAUX DU CRÉTACÉ DE FRANCE » Le Mans Le Mans Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans

CONFÉRENCE « LES FAUNES DES VERTÉBRÉS CONTINENTAUX DU CRÉTACÉ DE FRANCE » Le Mans, 19 janvier 2023, Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt

Sarthe Le Musée Vert organise une conférence sur les faunes de vertébrés continentaux du Crétacé de France, notamment d’Angeac pour le Crétacé basal, du Cénomanien (Sarthe, Charentes, Poitou), et du Sud de la France pour le Crétacé terminal.

Par Romain Vullo, CNRS.

Gratuit, sur réservation. Conférence en lien avec l'exposition « Géants, au temps des dinosaures »

