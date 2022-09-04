CONFERENCE ‘LES ANCIENNES ABBAYES PREMONTREES DE MEUSE’ Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel
2022-09-04 15:30:00 15:30:00 – 2022-09-04
Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 55210
Conférence organisée par l’association Les Amis de l’Abbaye de l’Etanche et menée par Jean-Luc Demandre.
+33 6 20 64 73 96
