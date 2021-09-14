Conference – Le Tremplin Innovation Talks with Real Madrid Next LE Tremplin, 14 septembre 2021, Paris.

Conference – Le Tremplin Innovation Talks with Real Madrid Next

LE Tremplin, le mardi 14 septembre à 11:00

Discover the innovation strategy of Real Madrid Next and their sportstech acceleration program called SCORE. This Tremplin Innovation Talk will be with Julien Piwowar, Innovation Manager at Real Madrid Next. We will talk about Real Madrid Next’s missions, how they work with companies and how they plan to develop their 6 key areas of work: e-health, performance, audiovisual, fan engagement, social, cybersecurity & technology. This event is for all the startups, clubs, brands, sports companies interested in leveraging Real Madrid Next’s acceleration program or simply looking for inspiration on innovation strategies.

Sur inscription

Conference Real Madrid Next

LE Tremplin 6 rue Claude Farrère 75016 PARIS Paris Paris 16e Arrondissement Paris



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-14T11:00:00 2021-09-14T12:00:00