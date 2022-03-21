CONFERENCE: LA MANUFACTURE DU LIVRE XV°-XIX° SIECLES Saint-Mihiel Saint-Mihiel
Saint-Mihiel Meuse
Conférence de Yann Sordet, directeur des Bibliothèques Mazarine et de l’Institut de France.
Accès Libre.
+33 3 29 89 02 87
Mairie de Saint-Mihiel
